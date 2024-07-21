Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.93. The stock had a trading volume of 414,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,047. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.10 and a 200-day moving average of $409.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

