Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NRG Energy by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.91. 3,455,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,083. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

