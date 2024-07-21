Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. 2,822,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

