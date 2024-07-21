Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,902 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,576. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

