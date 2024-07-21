Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Financial Analysis

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $11.58 million 41.41 -$3.78 million ($0.10) -80.00 Ichor $811.12 million 1.47 -$42.99 million ($1.77) -20.11

Intchains Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ichor. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ichor 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intchains Group and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intchains Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Intchains Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -56.73% -4.84% -4.75% Ichor -6.61% -2.93% -1.81%

Summary

Ichor beats Intchains Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.