Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 178.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 144,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 373.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $289.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.