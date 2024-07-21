Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $102,600.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

