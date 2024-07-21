Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $484.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.11 and its 200-day moving average is $420.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.59.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
