Insider Selling: Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $29,699.73 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $29,699.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,157,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $37,843.00.

Stratus Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

