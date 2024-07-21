Insider Selling: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Sells $248,400.00 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.33 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $951.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

