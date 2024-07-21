Insider Buying: BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($48,761.51).

BlackRock Income and Growth Price Performance

BRIG stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. The company has a market capitalization of £37.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.83. BlackRock Income and Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 208 ($2.70).

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

