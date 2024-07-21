Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,406,400.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,085,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,131,348.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.48. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

