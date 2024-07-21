Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Infosys by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,443,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

