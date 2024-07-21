Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,491,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

