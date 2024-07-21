Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $171.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

