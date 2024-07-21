Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 1,372,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

