HSBC Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $565.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $581.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $500.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

