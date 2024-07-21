Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Shares of ALB opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

