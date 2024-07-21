Hovde Group Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.