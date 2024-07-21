Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $83,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,993,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 173,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.61. 2,660,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.