Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HOMB. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 426.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

