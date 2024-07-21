Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,715,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. 1,594,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,347. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

