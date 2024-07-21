Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $172.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $166.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. Hess has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

