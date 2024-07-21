Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.83 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $32.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00043508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,893 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,893.2505 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07481173 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $48,569,374.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.