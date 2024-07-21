Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

