HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $73.38 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

