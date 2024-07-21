Head to Head Survey: ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Free Report) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics $100,000.00 920.80 -$51.85 million ($2.77) -0.93

Analyst Recommendations

Checkpoint Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProMetic Life Sciences and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 775.97%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Checkpoint Therapeutics -50,336.89% N/A -749.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences



Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics



Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

