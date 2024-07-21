HashAI Price Up 174.6% This Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. HashAI has a total market cap of $97.07 million and $587,317.36 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded 174.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00120864 USD and is up 21.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $527,500.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

