Guggenheim Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $233.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $211.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.27.

VEEV opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

