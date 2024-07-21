Grin Price Up 30.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $148,862.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,326.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00588403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00108746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00242929 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00070409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

