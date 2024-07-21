GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

