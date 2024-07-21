Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

