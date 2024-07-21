Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

