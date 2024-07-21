Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $695.87 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00006914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $695.87 million and $326,928.60 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.88 or 0.99994302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.63339522 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $134,535.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

