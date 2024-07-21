FY2024 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,502,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

