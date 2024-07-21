FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.90. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2026 earnings at $14.21 EPS.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Research Report on WAT
Waters Stock Performance
WAT opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.75 and a 200-day moving average of $320.77.
Institutional Trading of Waters
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $361,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Waters
In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.