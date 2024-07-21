FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0039 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. FUNToken has a total market cap of $43.10 million and $1.31 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

