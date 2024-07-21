Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRASFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 885 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 825.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 752.50 ($9.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.31).

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

