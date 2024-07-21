Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Frasers Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 885 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 825.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 752.50 ($9.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.31).
Frasers Group Company Profile
