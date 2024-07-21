Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $136.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.