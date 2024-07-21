First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRG. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 321,375 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 302,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

