First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

