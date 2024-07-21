First Foundation Advisors Sells 73,204 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,204 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,859. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

