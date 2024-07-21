First Foundation Advisors Sells 62 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. M&G Plc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,951,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 247,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,708,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 20,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.35. 1,667,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

