First Foundation Advisors Sells 542 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 366,692 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 2,876,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

