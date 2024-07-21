First Foundation Advisors Sells 492 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.59% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMOT. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 459,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,677 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

