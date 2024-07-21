First Foundation Advisors Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 659,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.84. 4,755,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

