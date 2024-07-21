First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,459 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NUMG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 14,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $378.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

