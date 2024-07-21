First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.93. 2,045,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,245. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.