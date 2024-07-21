First Foundation Advisors Purchases 28,970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 88,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

IWF traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.69. 2,197,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,878. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

