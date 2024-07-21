First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $38.87 on Friday, hitting $455.01. 4,201,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,900. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $456.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

